LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,962. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in LG Display by 123.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LG Display by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

