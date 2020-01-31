LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.55, approximately 352,109 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 651,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

About LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index