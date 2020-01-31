LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,274,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

