LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $149.80

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.80 and last traded at $149.47, with a volume of 20047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

