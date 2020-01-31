Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.85. Lianluo Smart shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 892,106 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Lianluo Smart as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

