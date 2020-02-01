Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading 20.8% Higher

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.32, 6,416,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 410% from the average session volume of 1,258,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

