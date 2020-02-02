Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.48

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.48 and last traded at $131.05, with a volume of 8281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDA. Benchmark upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 598.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,516,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,923,950.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,605,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock valued at $35,933,014. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 633.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 582.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

