Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,734. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

