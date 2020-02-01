Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $27.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Liberty Global by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 653,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

