Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report sales of $419.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.40 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $473.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $383,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com