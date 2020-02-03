Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $954.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.39. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $51,865,000.00. Company insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

