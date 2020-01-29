Liberum Capital Boosts Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target to GBX 230

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) target price on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 226.43 ($2.98).

LMP stock opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.95) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Londonmetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 176.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23). The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.95%.

In other news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.10), for a total value of £944,000 ($1,241,778.48).

Londonmetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?