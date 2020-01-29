Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 21.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LCUT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCUT. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,113 shares in the company, valued at $536,078.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

