LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 9.1% in January

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 823,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,805. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 461.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 106,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,705. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LifeVantage has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $17.25.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.24 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 44.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?