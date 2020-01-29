Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.11. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

