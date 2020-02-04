Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a current ratio of 33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LGND shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

