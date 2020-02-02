Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as high as $4.24. Lightbridge shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 582 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.13.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lightbridge stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 269,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.71% of Lightbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

