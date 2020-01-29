Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,400 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LITB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.51. Lightinthebox has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lightinthebox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

