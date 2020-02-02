Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LITB stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Lightinthebox has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.51.

Lightinthebox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.