Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.09 million.Limelight Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $4.99. 2,390,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,429. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $612.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

