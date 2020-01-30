Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Limelight Networks updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.00-0.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

LLNW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,438. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $617.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

LLNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

