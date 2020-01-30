Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.86 million.

NASDAQ:LLNW remained flat at $$5.46 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.22 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.15.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

