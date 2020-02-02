Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.99, approximately 2,390,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,430,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

LLNW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Limelight Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 415,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)