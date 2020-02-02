Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $11.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.00 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.29. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

