Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Short Interest Up 20.3% in January

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 827,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LIND opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a PE ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 0.13. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. Research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIND. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

