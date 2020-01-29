Lindsay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,208 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,947% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

NYSE:LNN traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,241. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

In related news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $491,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 283.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lindsay by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

