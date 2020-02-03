Line (NYSE:LN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Line (NYSE:LN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,777.50.

LN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Line has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Line by 64.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Line by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Line by 314.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Line by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About Line

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Line (LN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com