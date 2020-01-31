Lingo Media (CVE:LM) Shares Down 20%

Lingo Media Co. (CVE:LM) was down 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 45,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lingo Media (CVE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

About Lingo Media (CVE:LM)

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

