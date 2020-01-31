Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Lingo Media shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Lingo Media had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 4.21%.

About Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF)

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

