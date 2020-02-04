Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

