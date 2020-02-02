Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Receives $153.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 229,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,263. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72.

In related news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,602,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,863,000 after purchasing an additional 217,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $16,133,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 108,927 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $12,686,000.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

