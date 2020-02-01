Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Littelfuse in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $176.91 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

