Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.17.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $6.11 on Friday, reaching $176.91. 182,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,424. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $149.80 and a 12-month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $899,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

