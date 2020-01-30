Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.21-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-364 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $356.15 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.21-1.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LFUS. Cowen decreased their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $110,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 52,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.85, for a total transaction of $10,000,348.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,737,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

