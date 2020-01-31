LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivaNova PLC is a medical technology company which focuses on providing treatment for cardiovascular diseases and neuromodulation. The Company’s operating units consists of Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. LivaNova PLC, formerly known as Cyberonics, Inc., is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $399,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 41.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,656 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 720.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 469,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

