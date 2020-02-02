Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Stock Price Up 25%

Live Current Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIVC) shares rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 17,875 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC)

Live Current Media Inc focuses on developing domain names to include content, commerce, and community applications in the United States. The company was formerly known as Communicate.com Inc and changed its name to Live Current Media Inc in May 2008. Live Current Media Inc was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

