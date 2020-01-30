Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $72.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,201.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,804.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

