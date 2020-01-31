Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Short Interest Update

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 21,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Livent has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,697,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Livent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

