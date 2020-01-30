Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 133,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%. Research analysts predict that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

