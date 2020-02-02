Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livongo Health.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 148.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

