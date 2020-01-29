LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $4,425,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 41.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 1,481,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,759. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

