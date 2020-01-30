LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Insiders have sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 933,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

