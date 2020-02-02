Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn A. Hewson Sells 22,000 Shares

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $428.12 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $287.79 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average is $387.20. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

