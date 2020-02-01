Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Shares of LMT traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $287.79 and a 52 week high of $438.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total value of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

