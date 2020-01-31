Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $520.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $469.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.81.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.90. 1,210,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $287.79 and a 12-month high of $438.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $407.88 and a 200-day moving average of $386.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

