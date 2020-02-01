Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

Shares of LMT traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $287.79 and a one year high of $438.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

