Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $434.33 and last traded at $432.43, with a volume of 86195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $432.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.90. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

