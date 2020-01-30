Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Buckingham Research

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.20.

LMT opened at $433.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

