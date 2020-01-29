Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $387.91.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $433.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.90. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $434.45.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

