Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. 164,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $1,350,763.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,059 shares of company stock worth $8,159,518. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

